Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.