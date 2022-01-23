Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,494 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,398,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after acquiring an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

