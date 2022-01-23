Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 41,707 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $20.18 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

