Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.19.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

