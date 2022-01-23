Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 40,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGTI stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $372,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $314,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $62,290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.