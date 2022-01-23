Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.04.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ADC stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

