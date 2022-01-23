Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.35 ($3.80).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.00 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.