Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $120.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AKZOY stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

