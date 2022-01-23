Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

