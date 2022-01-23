Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

