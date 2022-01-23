ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,929,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of ALLETE worth $412,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 103,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.72 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

