Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.51. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,132 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

