Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 97,667 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229,576 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

