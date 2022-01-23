Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.79 Million Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forterra by 95,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

