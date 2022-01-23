Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.43 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

