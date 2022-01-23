Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 91,339 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

