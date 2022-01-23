Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.93 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.