Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

