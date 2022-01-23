Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

