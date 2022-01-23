Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $21,092,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 203,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

