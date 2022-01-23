Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

