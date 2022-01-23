Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 628,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $29.32 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.