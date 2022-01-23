Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,043 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HE opened at $42.12 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

