Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $51.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

APYRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

