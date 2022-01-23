Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ALPAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ALPAU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPAU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

