Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

