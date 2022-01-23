Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.