AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

