AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 76.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,170 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in New York Times by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

