AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,139 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

