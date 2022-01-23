AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,009 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPRO opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

