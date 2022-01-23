AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

