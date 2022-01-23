AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,476 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

