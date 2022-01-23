Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $281,833.75 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

