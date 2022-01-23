Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 3,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

