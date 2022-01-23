American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn ($2.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

