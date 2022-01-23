American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $52,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

