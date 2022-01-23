American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 285.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $57,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.