American Century Companies Inc. Buys 60,051 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of WSM opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.