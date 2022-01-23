American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,774,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

