American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 554,005 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 97,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

