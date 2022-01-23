American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,948 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apria were worth $41,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apria by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

NYSE:APR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,259 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,945 in the last three months.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

