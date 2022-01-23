American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

AMNB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

