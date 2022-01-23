Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce sales of $1.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 54,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.85. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aravive by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

