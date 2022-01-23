Analysts Anticipate Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 2,317,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,215. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

