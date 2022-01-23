Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

