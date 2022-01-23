Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Everi reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EVRI opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,948,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

