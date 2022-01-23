Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

