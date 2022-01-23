Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $5.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.37 and the lowest is $5.17. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.95. The stock had a trading volume of 262,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.88. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

