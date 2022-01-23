Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to announce sales of $64.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $61.78 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.21 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $301.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

ARIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 508,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,850. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

