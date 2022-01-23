Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.